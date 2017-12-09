 »   »   » WOW! Masterpiece Trailer Is Busy Scripting New Records!

Masterpiece, the upcoming Mammootty starrer, directed by Ajai Vasudev is touted to set some big records at the box office. The film is all set to get a big release during the upcoming Christmas season.
Meanshwile, all those who are eagerly awaiting for this complete mass entertainer got a big gidt from the team of Masterpiece in the form of the first trailer of the movie, which has emerged as a big hit.
Makers of the film released the first official trailer of Masterpiece on December 07, 2017 at 6 PM. Much like the first teaser of the movie, Masterpiece trailer as well has created a huge buzz among the audiences and is now busy scripting records.
Crossed The 1 Million Mark
Reportedly, the trailer of Masterpiece went on to cross the 1 Million views mark on Youtube within 27 hours of time. At present, the trailer has got above 12.3 Lakhs views.
Fastest To Reach 1 Million Views Mark
If reports are to be believed, Masterpiece trailer has now become the fastest ever Malayalam movie trailer to cross the 1 Million mark. Earlier, this record was held by the trailer of Mohanlal starrer Pulimurugan.
Trending At No.1 Position
It has been 42 hours since the trailer of Masterpiece hit the online circuits. Reportedly, the trailer is still trending at No.1 position in Youtube India and that rightly shows the popularity that the trailer has received.
Geeral Opinion About The Trailer
Well, the trailer of Masterpiece has been receiving positive reviews. It has definitely pleased the fans of this upcoming mass entertainer. The trailer shows Mammootty in a complete action avatar and we definitely can wait for a well-packaged mass entertainer which would strike gold at the box office in the upcoming festival season.