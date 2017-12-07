 »   »   » Masterpiece Trailer Is Out & It Promises A Mega Mass Entertainer!

Masterpiece, starring Mammootty in the lead role is all set to make the year-end celebrations a special one for the audiences. The movie will make a big arrival during the upcoming Christmas season.

The hype surrounding Masterpiece is phenomenal and earlier, the team had come up with the first official teaser of the movie, which was well-received by the audiences.



Now, team Masterpiece has come up with the new trailer of the movie, which hit the online circuits at 6 PM, this evening. The trailer was launched through the official Facebook page of Mammootty.



Take a look at the Facebook post of Mammootty..







The 1 minute 48 seconds long trailer of the movie promises the movie to be an out-and-out mass entertainer. It seems like the film will have loads of enjoyable mass moments and the film is also expected to have some stunning action sequences. The trailer has shown some glimpses of the same.



Mammootty will be seen playing a college professor named Edward Livingstone in Masterpiece. Directed by Ajai Vasudev, the film has its script penned by Udaykrishna. The much awaited movie is expected to make a record release on December 21, 2017.