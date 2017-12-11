 »   »   » Masterpiece Trailer, Updates On Lucifer & Professor Dinkan & Other Mollywood News Of The Week!

Masterpiece, the upcoming film of Mammootty is high on expectations and this complete entertainer will mark its big arrival during the upcoming Christmas season.
Initially, the makers of Masterpiece came up with some captivating posters of the film, followed by a perfect teaser. In the past week, the makers of the film came up with the first official trailer of the film, which had made it to the headlines
Meanwhile, certain updates regarding Mohanlal's upcoming big project Lucifer and Dileep starrer Professor Dinkan, also hogged the headlines.
Masterpiece Trailer Is A Big Hit
The much awaited trailer of the Mammootty starrer Masterpiece had hit the online circuits on December 07, 2017. The 1 min 49 seconds long trailer, which promises a complete mass entertainer features Mammootty in a mass action avatar. The trailer went on to cross the 1 Million views on Facebook in a record time.
Mohanlal's New Look For Odiyan To Be Out On This Date
Mohanlal has been undergoing an intense training to shed a few kilos for the younger portions of the character Manikyan in Odiyan. According to the reports, the new look of the actor will be revealed on December 13, 2017.
Aadhi's First Official Teaser
After a couple of official posters, the makers of the upcoming film Aadhi, directed by Jeethu Joseph and featuring Pranav Mohanlal in the lead role have come up with the first official teaser of the movie, which has Pranav Mohanlal in it.
Updates On Lucifer
Lucifer, which marks the directorial debut of Prithviraj and the first association of Mohanlal and Prithviraj, is expected to come out in he year 2018. Reportedly, the final discussions for the film are in a full swing and recently, Mohanlal took to Facebook to post a photo, which indicates the same.
An Update On Professor Dinkan
Professor Dinkan, directed by Ramachandra Babu is one of the highly awaited movies of Dileep. Reportedly, the makers of the film are reworking on the script of the film a bit to make it a complete family entertainer. According to the reports, Dileep will rejoin the sets of the movie after he completes his portions for the movie Kammarasambhavam.
Amala Paul Opts Out Of Kayamkulam Kochunni
Popular actress Amal Paul was supposed to play an important role in Kayamkulam Kochunni, starring Nivin Pauly in the lead role. Now, according to the latest reports, Amala Paul has opted out of the movie due to her busy schedule and popular actress Priya Anand has replaced here.