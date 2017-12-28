 »   »   » Mayaanadhi: Praises Are Pouring In For The Movie!

Mayaanadhi, directed by Aashiq Abu marked its arrival to the theatres on December 22, 2017 as one among the 5 Christmas releases. Starring Tovino Thomas and Aishwarya Lekshmi in the lead roles that film opened to extremely good reviws.

Reportedly, Mayaanadhi did get a comparitively slower start as it had to face a tight competition from other big releases. Later, Mayaanadhi went on to scale heights, with each passing day.



Importantly, Mayaanadhi has been receiving unanimously positive reviews and even critics have tagged it as one of the best Malayalam movies of 2017. With the backing of such glowing reviews and public opinion, Mayaanadhi is now all set to make a big impact at the box office.



Meanwhile, Aashiq Abu's Mayaanadhi is now the talk of the social media and here's what some of the Mollywood celebrities have got to say about Mayaanadhi..

