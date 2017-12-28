 »   »   » Mayaanadhi: Praises Are Pouring In For The Movie!

Mayaanadhi, directed by Aashiq Abu marked its arrival to the theatres on December 22, 2017 as one among the 5 Christmas releases. Starring Tovino Thomas and Aishwarya Lekshmi in the lead roles that film opened to extremely good reviws.
Reportedly, Mayaanadhi did get a comparitively slower start as it had to face a tight competition from other big releases. Later, Mayaanadhi went on to scale heights, with each passing day.
Importantly, Mayaanadhi has been receiving unanimously positive reviews and even critics have tagged it as one of the best Malayalam movies of 2017. With the backing of such glowing reviews and public opinion, Mayaanadhi is now all set to make a big impact at the box office.
Meanwhile, Aashiq Abu's Mayaanadhi is now the talk of the social media and here's what some of the Mollywood celebrities have got to say about Mayaanadhi..
Sanal Kumar Sasidharan
Popular film-maker Sanal Kumar Sasidharan had some great words for Mayaanadhi. The film-maker stated that Mayaanadhi has underlined the fact that the most important elements of a commercial movie are its story and climax. The film-maker also wrote that he feels happy and opened up that Malayalam film is now in a new path. He also added that Aashiq Abu, Dileesh Nair and Shyam Pushkaran deserve a big applause.
Priyadarshan
Well, maverick film-maker Priyadarshan is also impressed with Mayaanadhi, directed by Aashiq Abu. Priyadarshan, who watched the movie stated that Mayaanadhi is like a beautiful poem. He also had some great words for the cinematography and dialogues of the movie.
Ganesh Raj
Ganesh Rah, who became an independent film-maker with the film Aanandam, showered praises on Mayaanadhi. The actor did send out a long note, describing his experience watching Mayanaadhi. The young film-maker also wrote that Mayaanadhi is the best film of 2017 for him.
Rajesh Gopinadhan
Rajesh Gopinadhan, the scriptwriter of Dulquer Salmaan starrer Kali came out with a poetic note on Mayaanadhi. According to the writer, watching this Mayaanadhi flow is much beautiful than viewing a waterfall from a far distance.
Basil Joseph
Film-maker and actor Basil Joseph has essayed a short yet interesting role in Mayaanadhi, directed by Aashiq Abu. The young director, who watched the film, tagged Mayaanadhi as a beautiful piece of art.