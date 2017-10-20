 »   »   » VIDEO: Meenakshi Dileep Celebrates Diwali!

Meenakshi Dileep, the only daughter of actors Dileep and Manju Warrier, is undoubtedly one of the most popular star kids of the current slot. Even though she maintains a low profile, Meenakshi Dileep has always been celebrated by the social media for some of other reason.
Dileep and Manju Warrier's little princess has been a hot topic, since she chose her father over mother, after her parents got divorced. Meenakshi Dileep later came into the limelight when she wholeheartedly supported her father's second marriage, with actress Kavya Madhavan.
After Dileep's arrest in connection with the actress abduction case, the social medias have been talking about Meenakshi Dileep and what she is upto. As per the latest reports, the little girl is extremely happy that her father has finally got a bail.
Watch Meenakshi's Diwali celebration video and read some interesting facts about her, here...
The Video
This is the video, which has been going viral on the social media platforms. In the video we can see the super happy Meenakshi Dileep and her friends celebrating Diwali.
Interest In Music
Another surprising factor we noticed in the video is Meenakshi Dileep's interest in music. From the video, it is evident that the young girl is learning guitar.
Onam Surprise
The fans of Dileep and Manju Warrier got the biggest surprise for this Onam, after Meenakshi's saree pictures gone viral. Reportedly, the girl who is standing beside Meenakshi in the picture is Nadhirshah's daughter.
The Boldness
Meenakshi surprised the media and audiences with her reaction, after visiting Dileep in Aluva sub jail. The crowd, which was expecting the little girl to be emotional, went dumbstruck after watching her boldness.
Daddy's Girl
The arrest and controversies has absolutely not affected the bonding between the actor and his daughter. Meenakshi strongly believes that her father is innocent.
The Family Support
According to the sources close to Dileep's family, daughter Meenakshi and wife Kavya Madhavan have assured the actor they trust wholeheartedly.