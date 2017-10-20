 »   »   » VIDEO: Meenakshi Dileep Celebrates Diwali!

Meenakshi Dileep, the only daughter of actors Dileep and Manju Warrier, is undoubtedly one of the most popular star kids of the current slot. Even though she maintains a low profile, Meenakshi Dileep has always been celebrated by the social media for some of other reason.

Dileep and Manju Warrier's little princess has been a hot topic, since she chose her father over mother, after her parents got divorced. Meenakshi Dileep later came into the limelight when she wholeheartedly supported her father's second marriage, with actress Kavya Madhavan.

After Dileep's arrest in connection with the actress abduction case, the social medias have been talking about Meenakshi Dileep and what she is upto. As per the latest reports, the little girl is extremely happy that her father has finally got a bail.

Watch Meenakshi's Diwali celebration video and read some interesting facts about her, here...