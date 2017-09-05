 »   »   » STAR IN MAKING! Meenakshi Dileep's New Picture Goes Viral

Meenakshi Dileep, the daughter of actor Dileep and ex-wife Manju Warrier, is one of the most popular star kids of the current slot. The fans of Manju and Dileep, movie fanatics, and media have been eagerly waiting for the big screen entry of Meenakshi, since a very long time.

The latest talk in the social media is the new picture of Dileep and Manju Warrier's daughter, which has been going viral over the past few days. A new picture of Meenakshi, which is said to be clicked during the Onam celebrations, has garnered the attention of both the audiences and media.

The New Picture This new picture of Meenakshi Dileep appeared on a page which was named after her (unofficial), on Facebook. Dileep and Manju's little princess looks simply beautiful in a Kerala saree teamed up with a designer blouse in the picture, in which she poses with a friend. Meenakshi's Studies The 17-year-old Meenakshi is currently doing her Plus Two at Choice School, Ernakulam. Reportedly, she is planning to pursue a medical career, as per her father's wishes. No Acting Plans Even though both her parents are exceptionally talented actors, Meenakshi has reportedly no plan to pursue a career in films. If the rumours are to be believed, father Dileep has refrained Meenu from taking up an acting career. Will Meenakshi Ever Act? However, the star kid has already gained exceptional popularity among the Malayalam audiences, and already started receiving movie offers. Let's wait and watch whether Meenu will have a change of mind someday... Daddy's Little Girl Meenakshi is totally a daddy's girl and has stayed with her beloved father through thick and thin. She decided to stay back with her father after her parents got divorced, and even supported him when he decided to remarry. Bond With Kavya Madhavan Reportedly, Meenakshi shares a very warm bonding with her step-mother Kavya Madhavan. Even though it was rumoured that all is not well between Meenu and Kavya, the rumours came to an end after this picture gone viral on social media. Dileep About Kavya And Meenakshi's Bond According to Dileep, Meenakshi and Kavya are very close friends and thoroughly enjoys each other's company. In an interview, the actor had openly stated that he is extremely happy about how Meenu easily developed a bonding with Kavya. Meenakshi & Kavya's Support For Dileep Both Meenakshi and Kavya had recently met Dileep, who is currently in Aluva Sub Jail. Even though Kavya turned extremely emotional during the visit, Meenakshi handled the situation with absolute braveness, to the much surprise of her father and family members.

Dileep has been allowed with a short parole on September 6, Wednesday, as he had requested the permission to attend the death anniversary rituals of his late father. The court had denied the bail plea of the actor, who has been in judicial custody in connection with the actress abduction case, multiple times.