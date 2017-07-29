 »   »   » IN PIC: Meet Dulquer Salmaan-Amaal Sufiya's Little Princess!

The much-awaited first picture of Dulquer Salmaan and Amaal Sufiya's little princess, Maryam Ameerah Salmaan, is finally out. The picture, which recently started surfacing on the internet, has been taking the social media by storm.

Dulquer Salmaan and Amaal Sufiya's little miss sunshine is looking super cute in the absolutely adorable family picture. As the young actor mentioned earlier, Maryam Ameerah resembles her beautiful mother, Amaal Sufiya a lot.

The young couple welcomed Maryam Ameerah, their first child, on 5th May, 2017. Interestingly, May 5 was also the release date of Dulquer Salmaan's Comrade In America. The day bought double joy for Dulquer, with the birth of his daughter and success of the movie.

Maryam Ameerah Salmaan, who is the first baby girl among Mammootty's three grand children, was born a day before her paternal grandparents' wedding anniversary. Mammootty and wife Sulfath celebrated their 38th wedding anniversary on May 6.

Dulquer Salmaan, who is the new busy bee of the town, is going through a great phase in his career. The actor has some highly promising projects in his kitty, including Bejoy Nambiar's Solo, Savitri biopic Mahanati, Srinath Rajendran's Sukumara Kurup biography, etc.