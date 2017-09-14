 »   »   » Meet Mohanlal's New Family Member!

As we all know, Mohanlal, the complete actor of Malayalam cinema is a complete family man at heart. Recently, Mohanlal officially introduced his fans and well-wishers to his family member, through a super cute social media post.

The actor, who is well-known for his deep love for pet animals, recently adopted a new pet dog. Mohanlal and family have named their new family member, who belongs to the Rottweiler breed as 'Spark'.

Mohanlal's social media post with Spark has been going viral and has already crossed 83K likes on Facebook. As per the close sources, the actor and family own a few more dogs including a boxer, named Kaiser.

Reportedly, Mohanlal's wife Suchitra Mohanlal and kids Pranav and Vismaya Mohanlal are also extremely fond of pet animals. According to the sources close to the actor, he also has a special liking towards pet birds, especially parrots.

Mohanlal is currently busy with the shooting of his ambitious project Odiyan, which is directed by ad film-maker VA Shrikumar Menon. The actor is planning to shed weight for his role in the movie, which is said to be a fantasy thriller.