 »   »   » Meet Tovino Thomas's Character From Tharangam!

Tovino Thomas is on a high with some big projects in his kitty. One among them is the upcoming film Tharangam, which also marks popular Tamil actor Dhanush's debut in Mollywood as a producer.

The shoot of Tovino Thomas's Tharangam has been completed and the team had earlier come up with the interesting first look poster of movie. Now, team Tharangam has come up with the first character poster of the movie.



Tovino Thomas will be seen essaying a character named Pappan in this highly promising movie. Recently, the character poster of the same was release by the team. Take a look..



If reports are to be believed, Tovino Thomas will be seen essaying the character of a Police Officer, who is under suspension. The film comes with a tag line, which reads lThe Curious Case Of Kallan Pavithran.'



Directed by debutant Dominic Arun, Tharangam is expected to be a comedy with a difference. Earlier, the makers had come up with a teaser of Tharangam, which gained a lot of attention as it didn't have any video and was filled with some dialogues amidst the backdrop of a radio.



If reports are to be believed, Tovino Thomas's Tharangam will hit the theatres during the upcoming Pooja season. Balu Varghese will also be seen playing an important role in this Tovino Thomas starrer.