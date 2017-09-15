 »   »   » Meet Vineeth Sreenivasan & Divya's Little Munchkin Vihaan!

Vineeth Sreenivasan, the young actor-director is back to the industry after thoroughly enjoying his paternity break. Vineeth Sreenivasan and wife Divya Narayanan welcomed their first child, a baby boy, on 30th June 2017.

Now, the multifaceted talent of Mollywood has officially introduced their little munchkin to the world through his official Instagram page. Vineeth Sreenivasan and Divya Narayanan have named their son as Vihaan Divya Vineeth.

The actor has posted some extremely adorable pictures with little Vihaan on his official Instagram page and shared the joy of parenthood with his fans and well-wishers. Vihaan looks super cute in the pictures and resembles mother Divya.

It was a love marriage for Vineeth Sreenivasan and Divya Narayanan, who entered the wedlock in October 2012. The couple first met during their engineering studies in Chennai and later got married after 8 years of courtship.

Vineeth Sreenivasan, who is currently focussing on his acting career, was last seen in the Leo Thaddeus movie Oru Cinemakkaran. The actor-director is currently busy with his upcoming project Aana Alaralodalaral, which is directed by newcomer Dileep Menon.

The actor-director, who has also proved his mettle as a singer, is on a high with the huge success of his latest song Jimikki Kammal, from the recently released Mohanlal-Lal Jose movie Velipadinte Pusthakam.