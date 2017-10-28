 »   »   » Mersal Continues To Make Waves At The Kerala Box Office!

Mersal, the much awaited film of Thalapathy Vijay did make the Deepavali season a special one for the audiences. The Vijay starrer, directed by Atlee has received some amazing reviews and the Kerala audiences have lapped up the movie.
Importantly, Mersal did make a big release in Kerala and the film went on to become one of the biggest ever release for a Vijay starrer in Kerala. With positive reports pouring in, Mersal continues its dominance at the box office.
Even after completing 1 week of its run, Vijay's Mersal is strong in most of the centres in Kerala. Keep reading Mersal box office report to know more..
Day 1 Collection
Mersal got a terrific start at the Kerala box office and the movie fetched 6.1 Crores on its opening day at the Kerala box office. The film went on to become the second best day 1 grosser at the Kerala box office.
8 Days Box Office Collections
The film recently completed 1 week of its run at the Kerala box office. Mersal continued the same momentum in the later days and according to the trade reports, the film has fetched approximately 18.08 Crores
Vijay's Previous Best..!
With this Mersal has gone on to become the top grosser of Vijay at the Kerala box office. Mersal has broken the record of Vijay-Alee team's Theri which fetched above 17 Crores.