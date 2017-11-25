 »   »   » Mersal Emerges As One Among The Top Grossing Movies At The Kerala Box Office In 2017!

Mersal, starring Vijay in the lead role has had a fantastic time at the box office. According to the reports, the film has already amassed above 250 Crores at the worldwide box office and has emerged as one among the biggest hits in the career of Vijay, so far.
At the same time, with its sensational run at the Kerala box office, Mersal has etched a place of its own in the league of the top grossers at the Kerala box office in the year 2017. The Vijay starrer now holds a prominent position in the top 10 grossing movies at the Kerala box office in 2017.
Meanwhile, Mersal has completed 5 weeks of run in the theatres and read Mersal box office report to know how much the film has collected so far at the Kerala box office..
Stellar Opening
Vijay's Mersal got an opening which was par to the expectations at the Kerala box office. According to the trade reports, the film which released in a record number of screens fetched above 6 Crores on its opening day and thus setting the right platform for a big innings.
10-Crore Mark
Importantly, the Vijay starrer cruised ahead and made the maximum use of the long weekend. According to the trade reports, Mersal crossed the 10-Crore mark within 3 days itself and grossed above 15 Crores on it very first week at the Kerala box office
Next Only To Baahubali 2
Mersal continued its run but was slightly affected by the big release of Mohanlal's Villain. But still, the movie went on to cross the 20-Crore mark and emerged as the second top grosser among the other language movies at the Kerala box office.
38 Days Collections
Meanwhile, Mersal has completed 5 weeks of its run in selected centres. According to the trade reports, Mersal has grossed approximately 23.47 Crores at the Kerala box office.