 »   »   » Mersal Sets Yet Another Record At The Kerala Box Office!

Vijay's Mersal got a rousing reception from the Kerala film audiences. Vijay fans celebrated the big arrival of their star's biggest film of the year and the film too, served the right purpose by turning out to be a fine entertainer.

Mersal has already been declared as a big blockbuster. The film had opened to some good reviews on October 18, 2017. In fact, the movie fetched decent reviews from Kerala as well and went on to find a place of its own at the Kerala box office.



Well, Vijay starrer was touted to set some big box office records. The film which has met the expectations of the audiences has had a fantastic run in Kerala and has broken some big records. Reportedly, Mersal is now next only to Baahubali 2 at the Kerala box office. Keep scrolling down to know more about the same.

