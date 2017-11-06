 »   »   » Mersal Sets Yet Another Record At The Kerala Box Office!

Vijay's Mersal got a rousing reception from the Kerala film audiences. Vijay fans celebrated the big arrival of their star's biggest film of the year and the film too, served the right purpose by turning out to be a fine entertainer.
Mersal has already been declared as a big blockbuster. The film had opened to some good reviews on October 18, 2017. In fact, the movie fetched decent reviews from Kerala as well and went on to find a place of its own at the Kerala box office.
Well, Vijay starrer was touted to set some big box office records. The film which has met the expectations of the audiences has had a fantastic run in Kerala and has broken some big records. Reportedly, Mersal is now next only to Baahubali 2 at the Kerala box office. Keep scrolling down to know more about the same.
Day 1 Collections
Vijay's Mersal got a dream start at the Kerala box office. The movie which released in above 250 screens had just fell short of breaking Baahubali 2's opening day record. Mersal fetched approximately 6.10 Crores on it day 1 at the Kerala box office.
Went Past Theri..
According to the reports, Mersal went on to become the top grosser of Vijay at the Kerala box office within the 10 days of its run. Mersal went past the lifetime box office collection of Theri, which had fetched above 17 Crores at the Kerala box office.
17 Days Kerala Collections
Mersal is in the third week of its run at the Kerala box office. According to the latest trade reports, Mersal has crossed the 20-Crore mark at the Kerala box office and has fetched approximately 20.97 Crores.
Next Only To Baahubali 2..
With the film crossing the 20-Crore mark, Mersal has gone on to become the top grossing Tamil movie at the Kerala box office. The film has went past the collection record of I. At the same time, Baahubali 2 owns the big record of being the top grossing other language movie at the Kerala box office.