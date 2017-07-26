 »   »   » Miya George-Niranjan Team’s Bobby: The First Teaser Is A Hit!

Popular actress Miya George will be next seen in Malayalam in the movie Bobby, directed by Sheby Chowgath. The film, which features Niranjan, son of Maniyanpilla Raju as the male lead, is expected to be a romantic entertainer.

Earlier, the makers of Bobby, had come with the first look poster of the movie, which featured Miya George, Niranjan and a host of other actors in the poster.



Yesterday(July 25, 2017), the makers of Bobby, came up with the first official teaser of the movie. The romantic teaser, which is 37 Seconds long, has gained the attention of the viewers.



Take a look at the first teaser of Bobby..







The first teaser doesn't feature any actors in it, but it has dialogues by its lead pair Miya George and Niranjan. It also has the superhit song from the yesteryear movie Bobby, in the background. Reportedly, the first official teaser of Bobby has crossed 2 Lakhs views within 24 hours of time.



Interestingly, the story of Bobby revolves around a 21-year-old guy named Bobby and 31-year-old Mariya. Apart from them, Bobby also features, Aju Varghese, Kottayam Naseer, Nobi etc., in important roles.