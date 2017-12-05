 »   »   » Miya All Set To Appear As Mammootty's Sister In This Upcoming Film!

Miya George is now one among the most popular actresses of the South Indian film industry. Apart from Mollywood, the popular actress has also made a mark in movies of Kollywood and Tollywood.

Most recently, Miya was seen in the Malayalam film Sherlock Toms, in which she played the leading lady. Next, the popular actress will be seen in the upcoming movie Parole, which has Mammootty in the lead role.



There are certain reports doing the rounds regarding Miya's role in this Mammootty starrer. Reportedly, the actress plays a pivotal role in this film and she will appear as Mammootty's sister in this much awaited movie.



Apart from Miya, popular actress Ineya is also a part of Parole. Ineya has been paired opposite Mammootty in this film, which is being directed by debut film-maker Sharath Sandith. Reportedly, the story of the film is based on certain true events.



Nothing much has been revealed about the storyline of Parole. The film went on floors in the month of June and the first schedule of shoot was completed in Bangalore.



The second schedule of shoot is currently progressing in Thodupuzha. This Mammootty starrer also features Suraj venjaramoodu, Siddique, Irshad, Sijoy Varghese etc., in important roles.