 »   »   » Mohanlal About Odiyan Manikyan, Mammootty's Next Venture & Other Mollywood News Of The Week!

The vacation season of Onam did bring in some surprises, apart from the big movies of Mammootty, Mohanlal, Nivin Pauly & Prithviraj, which are in the theatres.
Mohanlal starrer Odiyan is in its production stage and this film which marks the directorial debut of VA Shrikumar Menon, is touted to be the costliest ever film made in Malayalam.
Recently, a short video of Mohanlal's Odiyan was released by makers and the audiences got to know a few more things about this Mohanlal starrer.
Apart from that, a big news came in the form of the announcement of Mammootty's next venture, which definitely looks a promising venture. Importantly, Mammootty will soon be seen in the role of a cop, through this venture.
Read about all these and other major news from Mollywood, in the latest edition of Mollywood News Of The Week.
Mammootty Once Again With The Great Father Team
This was the big announcement that came in on Mammootty's birthday (September 7, 2017). Titled as Adaminte Santhathikal - A Police Story, this film will have its script penned by The Great Father fame Haneef Adeni. The movie will be directed by debutant Shaji Padoor, who was also the Chief Associate Director of The Great Father.
Confusions Regarding The Release Of Ramaleela
Earlier, there were certain speculations doing the rounds regarding the release of Ramaleela and certain reports suggested that the film might hit the theatres on September 22, 2017. But later, the director himself confirmed that the film won't hit the theatres on that date and also confirmed that the makers themselves will announce the original date soon.
Mohanlal About Odiyan Manikyan
Mohanlal has joined the shoot of his next big venture, Odiyan. The first schedule of shoot has been completed in Varanasi. Recently, the makers of the film came up with an impressive video which has Mohanlal talking about his character in the movie.
Mohanlal stated that the story of Odiyan Manikyan is set in Thenkurisi, but later, to call it an end to everything, Manikyan lands up in Varanasi. After spending years in Varanasi, there comes a situation when he is forced to go back to his native place.
Queen To Get A Malayalam Remake
If reports are to be believed, superhit Bollywood movie Queen is all set to get a remake in all the South Indian languages. Reportedly, popular actress Manjima Mohan has been roped in to play the leading lady in the Malayalam version of the movie.
Mammootty's Uncle To Go On Floors Soon
Mammootty will next join the shoot of the upcoming film Uncle, which has its script penned by Joy Mathew. Directed by debutant Girish Damodar, this upcoming film is expected to go on floors by September 15, 2017. The first schedule of the film will be shot in Calicut.
Release Of Kalidas Jayaram's Poomaram
Kalidas Jayaram's Poomaram, directed by Abrid Shine is one of the highly anticipated movies, such is the huge impact that its first song created. Reportedly, the shoot of Poomaram has been completed and the movie is expected to come out in theatres in a couple of months time.
An Update On Love Action Drama
Nivin Pauly & Nayanthara are all set to team up for Love Action Drama, the debut directorial venture of Dhyan Sreenivasan. Earlier, reports suggested that the film might go on floors in the month of October. Reportedly, now the makers have decided to push forward the film to 2018.