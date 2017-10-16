 »   »   » Mohanlal-Ajoy Varma Project: Trisha Krishnan & Meena Join The Team!

Mohanlal, the complete actor of Mollywood is joining hands with newcomer Ajoy Varma, for his Malayalam directorial debut. The highly anticipated project is expected to be Mohanlal's next venture, after the fantasy thriller Odiyan.

Reportedly, south siren Trisha Krishnan and senior actress Meena have been roped in, to essay the female leads in the Mohanlal starrer. If the reports are to be believed, the movie will mark the second Mollywood outing of Trisha Krishnan, after her debut project Hey Jude.

Trisha was earlier approached for several Mohanlal projects, but the actress turned them down due to her busy schedule. Even though her association with Mohanlal-Ajoy project has been speculated, the team is yet to confirm the reports officially.

Meena, on the other hand, last teamed up with Mohanlal for the blockbuster movie Munthirivallikal Thalirkkumbol. The actress, who has been considered as one of the best leading ladies of the complete actor, is joining hands with him for the ninth time.

Prakash Raj, the popular South Indian actor has also been roped in, for the Mohanlal-Ajoy Varma project. The untitled movie, which is scripted by newcomer Saju Thomas, will be shot at the various locations of Mumbai, Pune, Sri Lanka, and Thailand.