 »   »   » Mohanlal-Ajoy Varma Project: Here Is A Major Update!

Mohanlal, the complete actor of Malayalam cinema, is extremely busy with some highly promising projects in his kitty. Reportedly, Mohanlal, who is currently busy with the shooting of his upcoming movie Odiyan, has an interesting plan in his mind.

As per the reports, the actor is planning to shed about 15 kilos, to play the younger version of his character in Odiyan. Mohanlal's younger portions will only be filmed in the next schedule of the movie, which will start after a few months.



Interestingly, Mohanlal has no plans to take a break from films and decided to dedicate his weight loss period for the shooting of his upcoming Ajoy Varma period. The actor is planning to wrap up the project before the next schedule of Odiyan.



The actor might need at least 3 months of time, to shed those extra kilos for Odiyan. If the reports are to be believed, Mohanlal has already begun his diet regimen and workout sessions, as a part of the weight loss process for Odiyan.



Mohanlal-Ajoy Varma movie, which is said to be an out-and-out thriller, features Trisha Krishnan and Meena as the female leads. The movie, which is produced by Santhosh T Kuruvila, has been expected to start rolling in December.