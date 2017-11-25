 »   »   » WOW! Mohanlal & Amitabh Bachchan To Be A Part Of A Multilingual?

Most of the upcoming projects of Mohanlal are big budget ventures and these movies are expected to catapult the fame of the Malayalam film industry. Hence, high hopes have been pinned up on most of his upcoming ventures.

Importantly, many big technicians and actors from other industries are expected to be a part of the upcoming big movies of Mohanlal.

Now, some rumours are doing the rounds regarding one such upcoming project of Mohanlal. If reports are to be believed, Mohanlal and Amitabh Bachchan might soon collaborate for an upcoming project.

Interestingly, they have worked together for movies even in the past. But, this time they will be a part of a same project, but might not share the screen space.