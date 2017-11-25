 »   »   » WOW! Mohanlal & Amitabh Bachchan To Be A Part Of A Multilingual?

Most of the upcoming projects of Mohanlal are big budget ventures and these movies are expected to catapult the fame of the Malayalam film industry. Hence, high hopes have been pinned up on most of his upcoming ventures.
Importantly, many big technicians and actors from other industries are expected to be a part of the upcoming big movies of Mohanlal.
Now, some rumours are doing the rounds regarding one such upcoming project of Mohanlal. If reports are to be believed, Mohanlal and Amitabh Bachchan might soon collaborate for an upcoming project.
Interestingly, they have worked together for movies even in the past. But, this time they will be a part of a same project, but might not share the screen space.
Upcoming Multilingual
Rumours are rife that these talented actors of Indian cinema have been approached for a movie, which will be a multilingual, directed by popular Bollywood Film-maker E Niwas, who had earlier directed movies like Total Siyappa, Dum etc.
Bollywood & South Indian Versions
Reportedly, the film, which has been titled as Gumnaam in Hindi will have Bollywood and South Indian versions. Amitabh Bachchan is expected to play the lead in the Hindi version whereas Mohanlal has been approached to play the hero in the South Indian version.
Confirmation From Producer..
According to a report by Times Of India, this upcoming multi-lingual movie will be produced by Jayantilal Gada and he has confirmed that the project is on cards and Mohanlal & Amitabh Bachchan have given the nod.
A Thriller?
There are certain unconfirmed reports that this upcoming movie will be a thriller and is inspired from a Tamil film. Reportedly, the makers are planning to shoot the film in Mauritius
Mohanlal & Amitabh Bachchan’s Previous Collaborations
Interestingly, Mohanlal & Amitabh Bachchan have collaborated for two movies, so far. At first, they teamed up for Ram Gopal Varma's Aag and later Amitabh Bachchan came to Mollywood to play an important role in Mohanlal starrer Kandahar, directed by Major Ravi.