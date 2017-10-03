 »   »   » WOW! Mohanlal Announces His Next Project After Odiyan!

Mohanlal has some big projects in the pipeline and each upcoming film of the actor would find a prominent place in the most awaited upcoming Malayalam movies. His next release is Villain, which is a big budget venture.

At present, Mohanlal is busy with the works of Odiyan, which is expected to be a prestigious project. The film touted to be the costliest ever film in Malayalam is being helmed by VA Shrikumar Menon.



Now, here is an important update on Mohanlal's next project, which will go on floors once he completes the shoot of Odiyan. Mohanlal himself took to Facebook to officially confirm the porject.



Mohanlal revealed that his next project after Odiyan will be helmed by Ajoy Varma. This yet-to-be-titled film will have its script penned by Saju Thomas and the movie will be produced under the banner Moonshot Entertainments.



Take a look at the Facebook post of Mohanlal..







Santhosh T Kuruvila is one of the producers of the film Maheshinte Prathikaaram, directed by Dileesh Pothan. He is also producing the Tamil remake of the movie, directed by Priyadarshan.



Well, this one definitely will be a movie worth waiting for. Let us wait for the further details about project.