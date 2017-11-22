 »   »   » A BIGGIE ON CARDS! Mohanlal In Arun Gopy's Next Movie?

Mohanlal is all set to have busy times ahead and the actor will be seen associating with some of the top names of the industry. And now, here is another possible project, the news of which has set the social media engaged.

Young film-maker Arun Gopy, who made a smashing debut with this year's blockbuster movie Ramaleela, starring Dileep, is now one among the most talked about film-makers of Mollywood.

Post the success of Ramaleela, a lot of speculations were doing the rounds regarding the director's next project and rumours also hit the online circuits that the director will team up with Mohanlal, for his next.

Meanwhile, Arun Gopy has given his fans and followers a few hints about his next project. Will the director's next movie be with Mohanlal? Keep reading to know more about the same..