 »   »   » A BIGGIE ON CARDS! Mohanlal In Arun Gopy's Next Movie?

Mohanlal is all set to have busy times ahead and the actor will be seen associating with some of the top names of the industry. And now, here is another possible project, the news of which has set the social media engaged.
Young film-maker Arun Gopy, who made a smashing debut with this year's blockbuster movie Ramaleela, starring Dileep, is now one among the most talked about film-makers of Mollywood.
Post the success of Ramaleela, a lot of speculations were doing the rounds regarding the director's next project and rumours also hit the online circuits that the director will team up with Mohanlal, for his next.
Meanwhile, Arun Gopy has given his fans and followers a few hints about his next project. Will the director's next movie be with Mohanlal? Keep reading to know more about the same..
Arun Gopy About His Next Project..
Arun Gopy recently took to Facebook to give an update on his next project. He confirmed that he will be joining hands with Mulakuppadam films once again for his next project and he is working on creating a new plot for a born actor and a star.
Is It With Mohanlal?
Well, Mohanlal's name hasn't been suggested in the latest Facebook post of Arun Gopy. But, from the status and the references like 'born actor' and 'star', it could be believed that Arun Gopy has given a hint that his next movie will be with Mohanlal.
When Arun Gopy Met Mohanlal..!
Interestingly, rumours regarding an Arun Gopy-Mohanlal movie sparked immediately upon the big success of Ramaleela. The young director, along with Tomichan Mulakuppadam had met Mohanlal and the photos regarding the same had surfaced in the online circuits.
A Big Project?
Anyhow, it seems like a big project is shaping up. If Mohanlal comes on board for the film, it would mark the next association of the actor with Mulakuppadam Films after the humongous success of Pulimurugan, which hit the theatres in 2016.