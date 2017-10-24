 »   »   » Mohanlal-Bhadran Project: Here Is A New Update!

Mohanlal, the magical actor of Malayalam cinema is all set to join hands with the senior film-maker Bhadran, very soon. Director Bhadran announced that he is teaming up with Mohanlal with once again, in a recent interview.

Initially, it was reported that the upcoming Mohanlal-Bhadran project will be an action thriller, which will feature the actor in the role of a mahout. But the director bitterly denied the rumours, and confirmed that it is not the plot of the movie.

Bhadran also revealed that his Mohanlal project is a road movie, which will be entirely shot outside Kerala. Along with Mohanlal, popular actors Ramya Krishnan and Sarath Kumar will essay pivotal roles in the untitled movie.

Reportedly, the movie, which is inspired by some real-life events will be a complete entertainer which will satisfy both the family audiences and action lovers. The project is scripted by director Bhadran himself.

According to the director, Mohanlal is playing a rough and tough man with a soft heart in the movie. In that aspects, his role has similarities with the character Aadu Thoma from the duo's iconic movie Spadikam.

Mohanlal, who is highly impressed with the script of the project, has reportedly allotted about 100 days for the project. The movie is likely to be produced by Sophia Paul, under the banner Weekend Blockbusters.