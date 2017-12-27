 »   »   » WOW! Mohanlal & Dulquer Salmaan Find A Place In This Elite List!

Mohanlal and Dulquer Salmaan both, actors enjoy a huge fan base. The former has been ruling the industry with his counterpart Mammootty, since the 1980s whereas Dulquer Salmaan has risen to newer heights within a span of over 5 years.
The year 2017 was indeed a special one for both Mohanlal and Dulquer Salmaan. A good number of movies of these stars had hit the theatres and some of them turned out be huge money spinners at the box office.
Now, the big news is that Mohanlal and Dulquer Salmaan have found a place in an elite list. Keep scrolling down to know more about the same..
Forbes India Celebrity 100 List
Recently, Forbes magazine had published the list of the 100 richest Indian celebrities. Importantly, Mohanlal and Dulquer Salmaan have found a place in the list and they are the only Keralites to feature in the list.
Mohanlal
It is Mohanlal who leads the list among the two. The actor has been placed at the 73rd position in Forbes 100 list. According to Forbes, the actor's earnings for the year stand at 11.03 Crores.
Dulquer Salmaan
Dulquer Salmaan, the young sensation of Mollywood is not so far behind. The much loved actor of Mollywood has been placed at the 79th position and according to Forbes, his earnings for the year 2017 stand at 9.28 Crores.