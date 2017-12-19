 »   »   » IN PICS! Mohanlal Enjoys His Holiday With Family & Friends!

Mohanlal's dedication level has been the talk of the town, since the past few days. The actor's amazing transformation for the film Odiyan, has left each and every Malayalam film lover, awestruck.

Even big celebrities of other industries have appreciated this stunning makeover for Mohanlal and due credits should go to the actor, who has always been willing to go an extra mile, for the perfection of the character that he does.



Now, a fresh set of pictures of Mohanlal have been doing the rounds on social media. Interestingly, this new set of pictures is also a good reply to all those critics, who have been criticising and demeaning Mohanlal's hardwork...

