 »   »   » IN PICS! Mohanlal Enjoys His Holiday With Family & Friends!

Mohanlal's dedication level has been the talk of the town, since the past few days. The actor's amazing transformation for the film Odiyan, has left each and every Malayalam film lover, awestruck.
Even big celebrities of other industries have appreciated this stunning makeover for Mohanlal and due credits should go to the actor, who has always been willing to go an extra mile, for the perfection of the character that he does.
Now, a fresh set of pictures of Mohanlal have been doing the rounds on social media. Interestingly, this new set of pictures is also a good reply to all those critics, who have been criticising and demeaning Mohanlal's hardwork...
With Family & Friends
Mohanlal, who is now on a short holiday, before the next schedule of the film Odiyan, enjoyed some quality time with his family and friends in Chennai. Pranav Mohanlal, who has completed the shoot of Aadhi, was also present.
After A Short Break..
Well, Mohanlal has been undergoing an intense training since the past 51 days. It is after a short gap that the actor is meeting up with his close friends. All of them got together during the birthday celebration of one of the close friends of Mohanlal. Popular film-maker Priyadarshan was also present for the get together.
A Good Reply To The Critics..
Meanwhile, certain sections of the audiences were criticising the new look of actor suggesting that the actor is unwilling to remove the sunglasses. But in these pictures, you could see the actor without sunglasses and he looks as charming as ever.
First Public Appearance Post Weight Loss
Meanwhile, Mohanlal had made his first public appearance after his amazing transformation for the character in Odiyan, on December 16, 2017. Mohanlal was in Edappally for the inauguration ceremony of MY G shop. The actor stole the hearts of the audiences with his new young, vibrant and smart look.