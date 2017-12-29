 »   »   » WOW! Mohanlal Crosses Yet Another Landmark On Twitter!

It is a known fact that Mohanlal is one such celebritiy who makes the best use of the social media to interact with his fans and followers. He is one among the most liked Malayalam actors on Facebook and his official Facebook page has over 4.6 Million likes.
Mohanlal is equally popular on Twitter. Recently, his official Twitter account crossed the 4 Million followers mark and he is the first ever Malayalam actor(Male) to achieve this. He has raced past Dulquer Salmaan who is at the second spot with 1.38 Million followers.
Importantly, Mohanlal is now one among the top 10 most followed South Indian actors (Male) on Twitter. He is placed at the seventh spot in the list. Take a look at the South Indian actors who have the maximum number of followers on Twitter..
Dhanush
Popular Tamil actor Dhanush, who has established a place for his own in Bollywood, as well, leads the list. The much loved actor of Kollywood has got 6.55 Million followers on Twitter.
Mahesh Babu
Tollywood superstar Mahesh Babu enjoys a huge fan base of his own. The popular actor, who is also known as the Prince of Tollywood is at the second spot with 5.16 Million followers on Twitter.
Nagarjuna
Akkineni Nagarjuna is quite active on the micro blogging site. The popular Tollywood actor has a huge number of followers. At present, Nagarjuna has 4.67 Million followers on Twitter.
Rana Daggubati
Rana Daggubati, who became a much popular face to the entire film lovers in the country with Baahubali series is quite popular on Twitter. The actor has got 4.6 Million followers on the micro blogging site.
Rajinikanth
Rajinikanth, the biggest superstar of Indian cinema is not far behind. Rajinikanth had joined Twitter on February 2013 and at present, the actor has got 4.42 Million followers on Twitter.