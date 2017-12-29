 »   »   » WOW! Mohanlal Crosses Yet Another Landmark On Twitter!

It is a known fact that Mohanlal is one such celebritiy who makes the best use of the social media to interact with his fans and followers. He is one among the most liked Malayalam actors on Facebook and his official Facebook page has over 4.6 Million likes.

Mohanlal is equally popular on Twitter. Recently, his official Twitter account crossed the 4 Million followers mark and he is the first ever Malayalam actor(Male) to achieve this. He has raced past Dulquer Salmaan who is at the second spot with 1.38 Million followers.

Importantly, Mohanlal is now one among the top 10 most followed South Indian actors (Male) on Twitter. He is placed at the seventh spot in the list. Take a look at the South Indian actors who have the maximum number of followers on Twitter..