 »   »   » I'll Trim Down At Any Cost For Odiyan: Mohanlal

Mohanlal, the complete actor of Mollywood is back with yet another highly exciting project, Odiyan. In a recent media interactive session, Mohanlal finally opened up about his preparations for his character Manikkan, in Odiyan.

The actor finally admitted that he planning to shed 15 kilos, to portray the younger days of Odiyan Manikkan. Even though director VA Shrikumar Menon had revealed the news earlier, Mohanlal hasn't opened up about his makeover.



Interestingly, the actor stated that he will go till any extent to lose weight, even if he has to starve. Mohanlal's revelation came out as a great surprise for his fans, as the actor had earlier stated that he doesn't believe in drastic makeovers.

