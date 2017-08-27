 »   »   » Mohanlal Is This Film-maker’s Favourite Malayalam Actor, But His Dream Hero Is Another Actor!

Mohanlal, has been tagged as the Complete Actor for all the right reasons. His excellence in acting is beyond comparisons and even some of the greats of the Indian cinema, have tagged Mohanlal as their favourite actor.
His performances have won conquered other language film industries, as well and many popular film-makers and actors have spoken highly about Mohanlal. Now, latest to join the list is Tamil film-maker Selvaraghavan, who himself is one of the best film-makers of the South Indian film induatry
Keep scrolling down to know what the film-maker had to say about Mohanlal and also his dream hero, which is in fact, another popular actor.
Who Is Selvaraghavan’s Favourite Malayalam Actor..?
It was in a recent Twitter interaction that Selvaraghavan opened up about the same. When a fan asked who Selvaragahavan's favourite Malayalam actor is, the renowned film-makerwrote down the name of Mohanlal, as the answer.
The Malayalam Actor In The Film-maker’s Dream Project..?
Interestingly, another fan asked him about his dream project and his dream hero in it. Interestingly, he named Nivin Pauly, the young sensation of both Kerala and Tamil Nadu as the dream hero of his dream project.
Selvaraghavan about Premam
Earlier, upon watching the film Premam, Selvaraghavan had lauded the film and Nivin Pauly's stunning performance in the movie. He even went on state that he can't imagine anyone other than Nivin Pauly in the shoes of the character George.
What If Selvaraghavan Comes Out With Movies With Mohanlal & Nivin Pauly?
Well, Selvaragahvan is one of the best film-makers of South Indian film industry, known for making intense films. Most of his movies are performance oriented ones and it would be indeed great if he works with the likes of Mohanlal and Nivin Pauly. Let us wait for such a project from the dream combos.