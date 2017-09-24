 »   »   » Mohanlal's Jimikki Kammal Video Takes Social Media By Storm!

Mohanlal, the complete actor of Mollywood is a man full of surprises. Recently, Mohanlal surprised his fan and the Malayalam audiences, with his version of Jimikki Kammal song, from his recent movie Velipadinte Pusthakam.

The video, which was released through the official Facebook page of the actor has taken the social media by storm and is going viral. Mohanlal's Jimikki Kammal video has also set a new record, by crossing 3 Million views on Facebook just within the first 5 hours of its release.







Interestingly, the viral video has also garnered 1.3 Lakhs likes and 72K shares on Facebook. Mohanlal has just stolen the show with his exceptionally graceful dance moves and extraordinary screen presence in the video, which also features the Jimikki challenge participants and other main actors of Velipadinte Pusthakam.



Several popular celebrities, including actors Aju Varghese, Anoop Menon, directors Alphonse Puthren, Vineeth Sreenivasan (who is also the singer of Jimikki Kammal) have shared Mohanlal's Jimikki Kammal video on their social media pages and applauded the actor.



Jimikki Kammal song, which is composed by Shaan Rahman, is jointly sung by actor-director Vineeth Sreenivasan and Renjith Unni. The song is penned by Anil Panachooran. Velipadinte Pusthakam, which marked the first collaboration of Mohanlal-Lal Jose duo is performing well at the box office.