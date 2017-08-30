 »   »   » STUNNING! Mohanlal To Play An Important Role In Prabhas's Saaho?

It seems like Mohanlal is all set to conquer new territories. In fact, most of the upcoming projects of the actor are big budget ventures and that truly shows the huge market that Mohanlal enjoys now.

Mohanlal will be next seen in the film Velipadinte Pusthakam, which is all set to hit the theatres tomorrow (August 31, 2017). The fans of the actor are all excited and here is another big news for all Mohanlal fans and Malayalam movie lovers, which is sure to take that excitement to another level.



Mohanlal To Join Prabahs's Saaho? Speculations are rife that, Mohanlal has been roped in to play an important role in Saaho, the next big budget venture of Baahubali star Prabhas, which is simultaneously being made in Hindi, Telugu and Tamil.

An Equally Important Role? Well, no official confirmation has been made from the actor's side or the maker's side, regarding the same. But, if reports are to be believed, Mohanlal will be seen playing an equally important role in this Prabhas starrer.

More About Prabhas's Saaho.. Prabhas's Saaho has been in the news ever since its announcement. This upcoming big budget venture will be helmed by young film-maker Sujeeth and the teaser of the movie, released by the makers, went on to become an instant hit.

Mohanlal's Market In Tamil & Telugu.. Importantly, Mohanlal do enjoy a huge market now in Telugu, as his previous Telugu movie Janatha Garage went on to become a huge success. Similarly, Manyam Puli, the Telugu dubbed version of Pulimurugan too did a grand business in Telugu speaking regions. Similarly, the actor is a popular figure in tamil speaking regions, as well.

Reports Regarding Another Multi-lingual movie of Mohanlal.. Earlier, there were reports doing the rounds that Mohanlal has been roped in to play the lead role in another multi-lingual movie. Reportedly, the multilingual in consideration will be the Tamil, Malayalam and Telugu remake of the upcoming Kannada film The Villain and Mohanlal has been approached to reprise the character that will be done by Shivarajkumar in the original.



Well, it would be great if the news regarding Mohanlal's association with Saaho turns out to be true. It would be indeed fascinating to see Mohanlal and Prabhas sharing the screen space for a big budget venture like this.