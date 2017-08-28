 »   »   » Mohanlal Joins Odiyan, Release Date Revealed!

Mohanlal, the complete actor is joining hands with ad film-maker VA Shrikumar Menon, for the upcoming fantasy thriller Odiyan. Mohanlal finally joined the sets of his highly anticipated project, which has been shot at Varanasi.

The actor announced the news through his official Facebook page recently. He shared his deep excitement about shooting for Odiyan in India's cultural capital Varanasi, through the small note posted on his Facebook page.







Reportedly, the team is planning to release Odiyan on March 30, 2018, as a Summer special release. According to the sources close to the project, the makers are planning a large scale release for the Mohanlal movie.



Odiyan, which revolves around the concept of magical realism, features Mohanlal in the role of Manikkan, a black magician. The first schedule shooting of the movie, which is scripted by National Award-winner Harikrishnan, has been progressing in Varanasi.



Manju Warrier essays the female lead opposite Mohanlal in Odiyan. Prakashraj, the popular actor-director appears as the main antagonist. Siddique and Angamaly Diaries fame Sarath Kumar aka Appani Ravi essay the other key roles.



Pulimurugan fame stunt master Peter Hein has been roped in, to handle the action choreography of the big budget venture. Shaji Kumar is the DOP. M Jayachandran composes the songs and background score.