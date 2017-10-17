 »   »   » Mohanlal-Joshiy Team's Next Movie: Here Is An Update!

Mohanlal-Joshiy team has given the industry some real big hits.Their previous movies like Naduvazhikal, No.20 madras Mail, Run Bay Run, Naran etc., feature among the favourites list of the Malayalam film audiences.

Now, according to the latest reports that are coming in, this superhit combo is all set team up for yet another promising venture.

Reportedly, this upcoming Mohanlal-Joshiy movie will be penned by Udaykrishnan, whose previous venture was the record breaking movie Pulimurugan.

Now, certain details about this upcoming promising movie has been doing the rounds. Keep scrolling down to know more about the same..

A Family Drama Reportedly, Mohanlal-Joshiy team's next movie will be in the lines of a family drama. According to a report by Times Of India, Udaykrishna, the writer of the film stated that the film will have all the elements associated with Joshiy movies. Mohanlal-Joshiy Team Importantly, this upcoming film will mark the 12th association of Mohanlal and Joshiy. Their previous film together was the 2015 movie Laila O Laila, which was unable to hit the right chords with the audiences. Mohanlal-Joshiy-Udaykrishna Combo It is for the first time that Udaykrishna is working as an indepenedent writer for a Joshiy-Mohanlal film. Earlier Udaykrishna-Sibi K Thomas team had penned the scripts for Twenty-20 and Christian Brothers, both the film in which Mohanlal essayed the lead roles. When Will The Film Go On Floors? According to the reports that are coming in, this highly awaited film will go on floors by next year. Meanwhile, Mohanlal is busy with the shoot of his upcoming film Odiyan after which, he will join the sets of his upcoming thriller, directed by Ajoy Varma.

Well, let us hope that this upcoming film will go on to set some new box office records.