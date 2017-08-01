 »   »   » RUMOUR! Mohanlal & Kamal Haasan To Team Up Yet Again?

Mohanlal & Kamal Haasan, these two powerhouses of talents, are definitely among the most respected and highly rated actors, that Indian cinema has ever seen.

Mohanlal has been in the film industry for the past 37 years and at the same time, Kamal Haasan has been a towering presence of Indian cinema, for above 55 years.

What if they come together for a movie? Well, they had teamed up earlier as well and what we got was a film with some spectacular performances.. Now, certain rumours are doing the rounds, that should definitely bring a pleasant smile on the faces of both the fans of Mohanlal and Kamal Haasan.

Rumours are rife that Mohanlal and Kamal Haasan are all set to team up for a movie, once again. Certain speculations are doing the rounds that both these exceptional talents would team up for the Tamil remake of the Bollywood superhit movie, Oh My God.

Oh My God Remake According to the reports, this upcoming Tamil remake of Oh My God, will feature Kamal Haasan in the role portrayed by Paresh Rawal in the original. Reportedly, Mohanlal will play the role of 'God', which was portrayed by Akshay Kumar in the original. Reports also suggest that this upcoming film will be directed by Kamal Haasan, himself. Unnaipol Oruvan (2009) – Their Previous Association The Tamil movie Unnaipol Oruvan (2009), which was the remake of Bollywood superhit film A Wednesday, marked their first association. In the film, Mohanlal played the role of a police officer who is in the hunt for a common man, played by Kamal Haasan. Both the actors received praises for their performances in the movie. Kamal Haasan In The Remake Of Mohanlal's Drishyam Earlier, Kamal Haasan had played the lead role in the Tamil remake of Mohanlal starrer Drishyam, which was titled as Papanasam. In fact, the performances of both the actors were compared a lot and it was once a hot topic for discussion in the online circuits. Mohanlal In Tamil Movies Mohanlal is not new to Tamil movies and has been a part of a good number of Tamil movies, in the past. Most recently, Mohanlal's Pulimurugan was released in Tamil and opened to a decent response. In fact, certain speculations are doing the rounds regarding another Tamil movie of the actor, which will be a trilingual.

Well, no official confirmation has yet been made regarding this upcoming Mohanlal-Kamal Haasan project. We hope that the rumour turns out to be true so that the audiences would once again get the chance to witness these two shining talents together.