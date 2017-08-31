 »   »   » Mohanlal, Mammootty, Nivin Pauly Or Prithviraj: Who Will Win The Onam Race At The Box Office??

Well, the Onam race at the Kerala box office has been kickstarted by Mohanlal starrer Velipadinte Pusthakam, which has made a gigantic release in the theatres today (August 31, 2017).

This weekend and the Onam season ahead are sure to offer a grand cinema viewing experience for the Malayalam film audiences. Movies of the Mollwyood superstars, Mammootty and Mohanlal will clash at the box office. Joining the race are the young superstars of Mollywood, Prithviraj and Nivin Pauly.



Now, who among these actors will win the race at the Kerala box office, during the Onam season. Here, we assess the chances and also get to know what to expect from these movies.



Mohanlal – Velipadinte Pusthakam Mohanlal & Lal Jose have united for a movie, and this combo is definitely the biggest positive for the Velipadinte Pusthakam. The film promises to be an entertainer, which would perfectly satisfy the taste of the normal audiences. At the same time, the film isn't a mass movie but a film for the family audiences.

Definitely, Velipadinte Pusthakam holds the biggest chance to emerge as a big blockbuster, such is the huge hype surrounding this Mohanlal starrer.

Mammootty – Pullikkaran Staraa Pullikkaran Staraa is Mammootty's movie for the Onam season. If reports are to be believed, this film directed by Syam Dhar is a simple feel good movie.

From the trailer of the movie, it seems like Pullikkaran Staraa will have light humour spread in the film throughout and can rightly target the kids and the family audiences. Mammootty features in the role of a teacher trainer and he definitely is the biggest positive for the movie.

Prithviraj - Adam Joan Prithviraj is all set to stun the audiences with his latest film Adam Joan, directed by Jinu Abraham. From the reports, it has to be believed that Adam Joan will be a thriller high on style and emotional quotient.

Reportedly, the film is a big budget affair and Malayalam movie lovers have always accepted thrillers with engaging elements. The presence of Prithviraj and the huge star cast are the biggest positives of the film.

Nivin Pauly – Njandukalude Naattil Oridavela It has to be said that Njandukalude Naattil Oridavela is considered as the safest venture among the four movies. The film promises to be a family entertainer with feel-good elements and such movies have never failed at the Kerala box office.

Moreover, Nivin Pauly is back to the role of the representative of today's youth and the actor enjoys a huge support among the family audiences. All these factors act as huge positives for the movie.



We hope that Velipadinte Pusthakam, Pullikkaran Staraa, Njandukalude Naattil Oridavela and Adam Joan would emerge as huge successes at the box office and thereby giving a grand treat to the Malayalam film audiences as well as the film industry.