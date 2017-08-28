 »   »   » Mass Look Of Mohanlal, Postponement of Mammootty's Masterpiece & Other Mollywood News Of The Week!

Mohanlal has a style statement of his own and less often, we have seen him following a particular trend. Most of the times, we have seen Mohanlal setting a new trend with his different makeovers.

In fact, most of the Mohanlal fans love to see the actor in Kerala traditional attires. He does exude a special charm in those attires, which probably no other celebrity possesses. Most recently, Mohanlal was sported in a 'massy' look in the Kerala traditional attire and it right away, made it to the headlines.

On the other hand a news regarding Mammootty's upcoming big budget venture Masterpiece, also was the talk of the M'town in the past week. Keep scrolling down to read about all these and other Mollywood news of the week.