 »   »   » Mass Look Of Mohanlal, Postponement of Mammootty's Masterpiece & Other Mollywood News Of The Week!

Mohanlal has a style statement of his own and less often, we have seen him following a particular trend. Most of the times, we have seen Mohanlal setting a new trend with his different makeovers.
In fact, most of the Mohanlal fans love to see the actor in Kerala traditional attires. He does exude a special charm in those attires, which probably no other celebrity possesses. Most recently, Mohanlal was sported in a 'massy' look in the Kerala traditional attire and it right away, made it to the headlines.
On the other hand a news regarding Mammootty's upcoming big budget venture Masterpiece, also was the talk of the M'town in the past week. Keep scrolling down to read about all these and other Mollywood news of the week.
Mohanlal's Mass Look That Went Viral
Mohanlal, recently had appeared at the Stunt Union's Silver Jubilee celebrations, which was held in Chennai on August 26, 2017. The actor went on to grab all the attention with his mass look, with a thick beard and twirled moustache. He opted to appear wearing a saffron coloured dhoti and an orange kurtha. Simple yet impactful!
Release Date Of Pullikkaran Staraa
Mammootty is all set to give a grand Onam treat to the Malayalam film audiences with the film Pullikkaran Staraa, directed by Syam Dhar. The release date of the film has been confirmed and the Mammootty starrer will hit the theatres on September 1, 2017.
Postponement Of Masterpiece
Masterpiece, is one among the most awaited films of Mammootty. Directed by Ajai Vasudev, this high voltage mass entertainer was expected to hit the theatres during the Pooja season. Now, according to the latest reports, the makers have decided to push forward the release of the film to the first week of November.
Fahadh Faasil's Carbon Begins..!
Carbon is the upcoming film of Fahadh Faasil, which will be directed by Venu. Reportedly, the shoot of the film commenced in the past week and the first schedule of the film will be shot in Peeramedu.
Amal Neerad Is Not Directing Kunjali Marakkar
Earlier, reports were doing the rounds that Mammootty's upcoming big budget venture Kunjali Marikkar will be directed by Amal Neerad. Now, the popular film-maker has denied all the rumours and stated that he is not the one who will direct the project.