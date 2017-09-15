 »   »   » Mathew Manjooran Of Villain Is Unique: Mohanlal

Mohanlal, the complete actor, and his team are all set to release the much-awaited movie Villain for this Pooja season. The Villain team recently released the audio of the movie in a star-studded event, which was held in Kochi.

During the audio launch, Mohanlal finally opened up about his character from the movie, Mathew Manjooran. Interestingly, the actor stated that Mathew Manjooran is one of the most unique characters of his acting career.



According to Mohanlal, Mathew Manjooran is a character with a lot of specialties, and he is playing such a role for the first time in his career. Surprisingly, the actor also added that they don't have many big claims about the movie.



Mohanlal also welcomed producer Rockline Venkatesh and his banner Rockline Productions to Malayalam movie industry, during his speech. The audio launch event was attended by the cast and crew members of Villain and a few special guests.



Villain, which is directed by B Unnikrishnan, will feature Tamil actor Vishal as the lead antagonist. Manju Warrier, Hansika Motwani, Telugu actress Rashi Khanna, etc., essay the other pivotal roles in the movie.