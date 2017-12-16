 »   »   » WOW! Mohanlal Makes His First Public Appearance After His Intense Training For Odiyan!

Mohanlal and his new look continues to trend on social media and it is sure that the same will be the talking point of the media, in the upcoming days, as well.
Yesterday (December 15, 2017), some of the airport clicks of Mohanlal got leaked and became viral on social media. All of his fans and followers were awestruck after seeing their favourite star in an altogether new look.
Now, Mohanlal has made his first public appearance post his intense training for over 51 days. The pictures of the same have been circulating on Facebook, since morning. Keep scrolling down to see the pictures.
Mohanlal's Facebook Post..
Interestingly, Mohanlal himself took to Facebook to reveal the latest look of the actor. The much loved actor of Mollywood was in Edappally for the inauguration of My G Mobile Shop, which was held this morning.
The Smart New Look
Mohanlal could be seen in a much trimmed look in these pics. The actor sported a blue jeans and a collared T-shirt during the function. Mohanlal definitely looks smart as ever in these pics.
Silencing The Critics..
As mentioned, this is his first appearance since his phenomenal weight loss for Odiyan. With this public appearance, he has silenced all his critics and has proved that all the hard-work that he had put in for the past 51 days, has turned out to be fruitful.