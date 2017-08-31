 »   »   » FINALLY! Mohanlal's Odiyan Look Is Out

Mohanlal, the complete actor is joining hands with renowned ad film-maker VA Shrikumar Menon, for his directorial debut Odiyan. The movie, which is said to be a unique fantasy thriller, recently started rolling in Varanasi.

Lead actor Mohanlal finally joined the sets of the movie, a few days back. Now, the fans and social media audiences are going gaga over the actor's Odiyan look. The actor's first look from the movie was recently leaked on the internet, and has been going viral.



The Odiyan Look Mohanlal is sporting long, brown hair and saffron clothes, for a few phases of his character in the movie. From the first look, it is evident that Mohanlal is playing a very interesting role in Odiyan.

Familiar Look Mohanlal's Odiyan look has some striking similarities with his looks in the earlier films, Rajashilpi and Vadakkumnathan. The actor had appeared in the long hair look throughout Rajashilpi, and in the first few minutes of Vadakkumnathan.

A Candid Click A candid picture of Mohanlal, which was filmed during the shooting of Odiyan. Reportedly, Mohanlal is sporting this long hair for the aged portions of Manikkan.

Other Get-ups Mohanlal is also appearing in a clean-shaven look for his character Manikkan, in the movie. According to the close sources, he will be sporting the look for the younger portions of his character.



Manju Warrier essays the female lead opposite Mohanlal in Odiyan. Prakashraj, the popular actor-director appears as the main antagonist. Siddique and Angamaly Diaries fame Sarath Kumar aka Appani Ravi essay the other key roles.



Pulimurugan fame stunt master Peter Hein has been roped in, to handle the action choreography of the big budget venture. Shaji Kumar is the DOP. M Jayachandran composes the songs and background score for Odiyan, which is produced by Antony Perumbavoor.