 »   »   » Mohanlal's Odiyan: Second Schedule To Begin In February?

Odiyan, the upcoming Mohanlal starring fantasy thriller, is said to be one of the most expensive films ever made in Malayalam cinema. The Mohanlal starrer, which marks the directorial debut of VA Shrikumar Menon, is scripted by Harikrishnan.

As per the latest reports, Mohanlal and team are currently busy with the climax shooting of Odiyan. According to the recent updates, the team is planning to wrap up the climax shoot of the movie, by the end of October.



Mohanlal is reportedly planning to take a 3-months-long break from Odiyan, to shed weight for his role. If the reports are to be believed, the second schedule of the movie will begin in February 2018.



The actor is planning shed about 15 kilos within 3 months, to play the younger version of his role in Odiyan. Mohanlal's character in the movie, Odiyan Manikyan is an exceptionally talented black magician.



Manju Warrier essays the female lead opposite Mohanlal in Odiyan. Prakashraj, the popular actor-director appears as the main antagonist. Siddique and Angamaly Diaries fame Sarath Kumar aka Appani Ravi essay the other key roles.