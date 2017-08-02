 »   »   » Mohanlal-Padmarajan Team's Thoovanathumbikal: Celebrating The 30 Years Of This CLASSIC!

Thoovanathumbikal, P Padmarajan's creation beyond comparisons, which featured Mohanlal in the lead role, is one such film, which gets deep-rooted further in the minds of the audiences, with the passage of time.

Believe it or not, this Mohanlal starrer, which has earned a cult classic status, turned 30 years old recently. Yes, it was in the year 1987, on July 31 that this work of Padmarajan, flashed on the big screen for the very first time.



It is difficult to associate the tag of any particular genre to a film like Thoovanathumbikal, which is loved by one and all. The film, wasn't just about Mohanlal's character Jayakrishnan, but was in fact a triangle love story traversing through the lives of Jayakrishnan (Mohanlal), Clara (Sumalatha) and Radha (Parvathy).



Is It The Best Romantic Tale In Malayalam? Well, Thoovanathumbikal narrated a triangular love story, which could be categorized as the most emotionally intricate and the best romantic tale, ever told in Malayalam.

The film's superlative narrative structure and the emotional bondage that its characters created, helped the film to achieve this tag. Undoubtedly, a romantic tale with a difference, Thoovanathumbikal is a love story, which could be projected as the 'present day' movie, even now.



Characterizations Par Excellence Each character in the film has its own identity and more importantly, all the characters are unique and stay away from usual templates. For e.g. the lead character Jayakrishnan was unlike the formulaic central characters in films of those days.

Jayakrishnan lives a life on his own terms and has his own share of negatives and positives. Padmarajan added such realistic favours to the characters and such brilliances make Thoovanathumbikal, worth discussing, even now.

The Best Depiction Of Rain 'Rain' and its ethereal beauty have been shown exceedingly well in this film. In fact, rain is a constant companion of the feelings of the characters in the film and the most soulful moments in the film, unfold in the backdrop of rain.

How can we ever forget the scene in which Jayakrishnan, in the disguise of a Mother Superior writing a letter to Clara's family? The backdrop of the soothing rain, brings a particular feel to that scene.

The Big Achievement Here is another big achievement that the film gained, which speaks volumes about the popularity of Thoovanathumbikal. In an online poll conducted by IBN Live, in association with the 100 years of Indian Cinema in 2013, Thoovanathumbikal was placed at the 8th position, in the list of the greatest Indian films of all time. (Manichithrathazhu and Oru Vadakkan Veeragatha were the other Malayalam movies in the top 10 list)

The References In Present Day Movies Thoovanathumbikal is a cult classic, which has seemingly inspired many young film-makers of the present day cinema. Prominent among them has to be Anoop Menon, who has shown his love for the movie, in two films of his.

In the movie Beautiful, there is a sequence which reminds us of Thoovanathumbikal. In another film Trivandrum Lodge, Anoop Menon brought back the character Thangal, from Thoovanathumbikal, portrayed by Babu Namboothiri.



It is a fact that, Thoovanathumbikal didn't get the big success that it deserved, during its time of release. This Mohanlal starrer released at a time when Mammootty starrer New Delhi was ruling the theatres.



However, the film grew in the minds of the audiences with time and Mohanlal's Jayakrishnan, Sumlatha's Clara and Parvathy's Radha and above all, the brilliance of Padmarajan, went on to etch a special place in the minds of Kerala audience.