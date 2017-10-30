 »   »   » Mohanlal-Prakash Raj Team: Exciting Times Ahead For The Fans Of This Combo!

Mohanlal and Prakash Raj, two of the most talented actors of the Indian film industry did stun the entire movie lovers with their exceptional onscreen combination in the film Iruvar.
In Iruvar, directed by Mani Ratnam, Mohanlal and Prakash Raj had played the lead roles. While Mohanlal played the character named Anandan, Prakash raj went on to play the role of Tamizhselvan.
The duo got huge appreciations for their performances and in fact, Prakash Raj even went on to win a National Award for his performance in the film.
Interestingly, exciting times are in the offing for all those who love to see Mohanlal & Prakash Raj together. If reports are to be believed, both these actors will be seen sharing the screen space in back-to-back movies.
Odiyan
Odiyan, the much awaited big budget venture, would mark the comeback of this duo. In this Mohanlal starrer, directed by VA Shrikumar Menon, Prakash Raj will be seen playing the main antagonist. The movie will come out in the year 2018.
Mohanlal - Ajoy Varma Movie
Mohanlal would be seen teaming up with young film-maker Ajoy Varma for a thriller, which is expected to go on floors in the month of December. There are certain reports doing the rounds that Prakash Raj might be seen playing an important role in the movie.
Mohanlal - Bhadran Movie
It has been officially confirmed that Bhadran's next big budget venture will feature Mohanlal in the lead role. Sarath Kumar will also essay an important role in the movie. Now, if reports are to be believed, Prakash Raj has been roped in to play a crucial role in this venture.