 »   »   » Mohanlal-Prakash Raj Team: Exciting Times Ahead For The Fans Of This Combo!

Mohanlal and Prakash Raj, two of the most talented actors of the Indian film industry did stun the entire movie lovers with their exceptional onscreen combination in the film Iruvar.

In Iruvar, directed by Mani Ratnam, Mohanlal and Prakash Raj had played the lead roles. While Mohanlal played the character named Anandan, Prakash raj went on to play the role of Tamizhselvan.

The duo got huge appreciations for their performances and in fact, Prakash Raj even went on to win a National Award for his performance in the film.

Interestingly, exciting times are in the offing for all those who love to see Mohanlal & Prakash Raj together. If reports are to be believed, both these actors will be seen sharing the screen space in back-to-back movies.