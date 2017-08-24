 »   »   » Mohanlal & Pranav Mohanlal, Are There Similarities Between The Actors In Them? Jeethu Joseph Answers

Pranav Mohanlal, son of Mohanlal, the complete actor is all set to make his debut as a lead hero, with the upcoming film Aadhi. The shoot of this much anticipated film commenced in the beginning of August.

Pranav Mohanlal's Aadhi is being helmed by ace film-maker Jeethu Joseph, who is now one among the hot shot directors of Mollywood. Interestingly, Jeethu Joseph has had the chance to direct Pranav's father Mohanlal, as well, in the blockbuster movie Drishyam, which hit the theatres in 2013.



With Pranav Mohanlal venturing to acting, comparisons are obvious to pop up with none other than Mohanlal. Jeethu Joseph, in a recent interview given to popular magazine Nana Film Weekly, had something to say about such comparisons.



Jeethu Joseph's Take On Such Comparisons When asked whether there are any similarities between the acting of Pranav Mohanlal & Mohanlal, Jeethu Joseph stated that he is of the opinion that such comparisons should never be made.

'Each Actor Is Unique..' Jeethu Joseph made it clear that people who makes such comparisons are either brainless or knowingly trying to create some issues. He opined that each and every actor has his/her own unique specialties and the way in which they conceive each character are different.

Shoot Of Aadhi Meanwhile, the shoot of Aadhi is currently progressing at Bangalore. The first schedule of the film commenced in Kochi and now it is the second schedule of the shoot that is progressing in Bangalore.

When Will Aadhi Release? Earlier, Aadhi was touted as 2017 release. But later, the team decided to shift the release and reportedly, the movie will hit the theatres in the beginning of 2018.



Apart from Pranav Mohanlal, Aadhi also features actors like Siddique, Anusree, Aditi Ravi, Siju Wilson etc., in prominent roles.