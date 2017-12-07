 »   »   » Mohanlal-Prithviraj Team's Lucifer: Discussions For The Film Are In Full Swing!

It was in 2016 that the big announcement regarding the first collaboration of Mohanlal & Prithviraj came. The duo's first project got the title Lucifer and importantly, it was also announced that the movie will mark the directorial debut of Prithviraj.
Ever since the announcement of Mohanlal-Prithviraj team's Lucifer, the film has remained in the news for all the good reasons. Many fan made posters of the film were out and rightly, the movie ranks at the top in the list of the highly awaited Malayalam movies.
Meanwhile, a lot of speculations were also doing the rounds but the makers were quick to dismiss them all. Now, according to the latest reports, it seems like the discussions for the film are in full swing. Keep scrolling down to know more.
Mohanlal's Facebook Post
Interestingly, Mohanlal took to Facebook this morning to give an update on the works of Lucifer. The actor posted a photo featuring Prithviraj Sukumaran, Murali Gopy and Antony Perumbavoor. The photo had the tagline 'Lucifer Discussions'
A Week Ago..
A week ago, Prithviraj, who will be directing the film had also send out a Facebook post, which indicated that the works on Lucifer are at a full swing. He posted a photo featuring Murali Gopy and himself.
To Begin In May 2018..
According to the reports that have come in, the shoot of Lucifer is expected to begin in the month of May 2018. If reports are to be believed, the makers are planning to release the film during the Onam season of 2018.
Mohanlal's Other Projects..
At present, Mohanlal is busy with the works of Odiyan, after the completion of which he will join the works of his film with Ajoy Varma. The actor is expected to join Lucifer team by May 2018.