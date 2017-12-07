 »   »   » Mohanlal-Prithviraj Team's Lucifer: Discussions For The Film Are In Full Swing!

It was in 2016 that the big announcement regarding the first collaboration of Mohanlal & Prithviraj came. The duo's first project got the title Lucifer and importantly, it was also announced that the movie will mark the directorial debut of Prithviraj.

Ever since the announcement of Mohanlal-Prithviraj team's Lucifer, the film has remained in the news for all the good reasons. Many fan made posters of the film were out and rightly, the movie ranks at the top in the list of the highly awaited Malayalam movies.



Meanwhile, a lot of speculations were also doing the rounds but the makers were quick to dismiss them all. Now, according to the latest reports, it seems like the discussions for the film are in full swing. Keep scrolling down to know more.

