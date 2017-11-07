 »   »   » WAIT! Mohanlal-Priyadarshan Team's Kunjali Marakkar Is NOT Shelved!

Since the past few days, the upcoming project Kunjali Marakkar has gained the attention of the Malayalam film audiences with the names of both Mammootty and Mohanlal getting associated with two different projects.
Mohanlal's Kunjali Marakkar is a big budget project being planned by Priyadarshan and he had announced that this one will be the combo's next venture together, but no official launch of the project was made.
Later, an official announcement regarding Mammootty's Kunjali Marakkar was made by renowned production banner August Cinema, which in turn paved way for discussions on who will appear as Kunjali Marakkar first.
Now, here is a big news who are waiting to see Mohanlal in the shoes of Kunjali Marakkar. It seems like the movie is not shelved and here is what director Priyadarshan has to say about the same.
8 Months’ Time..!
In a recent interview given to Times Of India, Priyadarshan stated that even 3 years ago, the team of Mammootty's Kunjali Marakkar had stated that they would be doing the film. Now, he will wait for another 8 months to see whether Mammootty-Santosh Sivan team's Kunjali Marakkar will go on floors or not, and if theydon't, then Priyadarshan will go ahead with his project.
If Mammootty's Kunjali Marakkar Happens..
Importantly, Priyadarshan also added that if they go on to make Kunjali Marakkar he will drop the idea of making his version of Kunjali Marakkar as he feels that such unwanted competitions are quite unnecessary.
Cited An Example From Bollywood
While talking about the competition and films based on the same person,Priyadarshan cited the example of two Bollywood movies The Legend Of Bhagath Singh and 23rd March 1931: Shaheed, both of which narrated the tale of Bhagath Singh. He added that both the films didn't do well at the box office and resulted in bad blood between both the teams.
Which Kunjali Marakkar Will The Director Focus On..!
Reportedly, there were 4 Kunjali Marakkars and Mammootty-Santosh Sivan team's project will focus on the fourth Kunjali Marakkar. In the interview, Priyadarshan stated that his project is also focusing on the fourth Kunjali Marakkar as that would be the most interesting story to tell.