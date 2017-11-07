 »   »   » WAIT! Mohanlal-Priyadarshan Team's Kunjali Marakkar Is NOT Shelved!

Since the past few days, the upcoming project Kunjali Marakkar has gained the attention of the Malayalam film audiences with the names of both Mammootty and Mohanlal getting associated with two different projects.

Mohanlal's Kunjali Marakkar is a big budget project being planned by Priyadarshan and he had announced that this one will be the combo's next venture together, but no official launch of the project was made.



Later, an official announcement regarding Mammootty's Kunjali Marakkar was made by renowned production banner August Cinema, which in turn paved way for discussions on who will appear as Kunjali Marakkar first.



Now, here is a big news who are waiting to see Mohanlal in the shoes of Kunjali Marakkar. It seems like the movie is not shelved and here is what director Priyadarshan has to say about the same.

