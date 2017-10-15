 »   »   » IT’S CONFIRMED: Mohanlal-Priydarashan Movie Is On Cards!

Mohanlal & Priyadarshan form one among the most loved actor-director combos of Mollywood. They have churned a good number of hits and importantly, most of their films do enjoy a huge fan following, even now.

Interestingly, Mohanlal & Priyadarshan have worked together in above 40 films and most of them did emerge as money spinners at the box office. Most recently, they had teamed up for the blockbuster movie Oppam, which had hit the theatres in the year 2016.

Now, here is a big news for all the fans of Mohanlal & Priyadarshan. It has been confirmed that Mohanlal & Priyadarshan would team up for a film soon..