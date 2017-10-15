 »   »   » IT’S CONFIRMED: Mohanlal-Priydarashan Movie Is On Cards!

Mohanlal & Priyadarshan form one among the most loved actor-director combos of Mollywood. They have churned a good number of hits and importantly, most of their films do enjoy a huge fan following, even now.
Interestingly, Mohanlal & Priyadarshan have worked together in above 40 films and most of them did emerge as money spinners at the box office. Most recently, they had teamed up for the blockbuster movie Oppam, which had hit the theatres in the year 2016.
Now, here is a big news for all the fans of Mohanlal & Priyadarshan. It has been confirmed that Mohanlal & Priyadarshan would team up for a film soon..
A Big Budget Venture..
According to the reports that have come in, the next film of Mohanlal-Priyadarshan team will be a big budget venture. Reportedly, the team is planning to begin the filming in the year 2018.
The Confirmation..
Santhosh T Kuruvila, who will be producing this venture confirmed the project through his Facebook page. He stated that the upcoming film will be a mass movie which will be made in 5 different languages.
Priyadarshan’s Next Venture..
Meanwhile, Priyadarshan's next venture is in Tamil and it has been titled as Nimir. The film is the remake of Malayalam blockbuster movie Maheshinte Prathikaaram. The film is being bankrolled by Santhosh T Kuruvilla under the banner Moonshot Entertainment.
Mohanlal’s Next After Odiyan.!
Meanwhile, Mohanlal is busy with the shoot of his upcoming film Odiyan. After Odiyan, Mohanlal will join the upcoming thriller directed by Ajoy Varma. This film also will be produced under the banner Moonshot Entertainment.
Mohanlal-Priyadarshan Team’s Oppam
Oppam, which had hit the theatres last year did set some big box office records. The film, which was quite different from the previous films of the same team entered the 50-Crore club in no time. Let us hope that the dream combo will go on to repeat the same success with their next venture, as well.